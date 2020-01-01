NEWS Whoopi Goldberg teams up with Extinction Rebellion to shine a light on climate change crisis Newsdesk Share with :





The 64-year-old actress has lent her talents to a new three-minute film - entitled 'The Gigantic Change' - which looks back from 2050 to show how people came together to save the world.



The project will go live on Extinction Rebellion's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram on Friday (05.06.20) as part of World Environment Day.



Whoopi was seen as the ideal candidate for the role due to her passion for environmental issues, and her ability to inspire other people to tackle climate change.



At the end of 'The Gigantic Change', viewers are directed to a page outlining the most effective actions they can take to safeguard the planet.



Earlier this year, meanwhile, Whoopi claimed her calling in life is helping people on 'The View'.



The Hollywood star has been part of the talk-show since 2007, and Whoopi thinks it's where she's meant to be for now, even though she'd love to return to the movie business in the future.



Speaking in May, she explained: "You have to have people ask you to master things. I have 'The Stand' coming up, it's kind of fabulous. Things come up and I think my time has been spread.



"I guess I'm supposed to be doing this right now.



"I guess I'm supposed to be in this chair every day saying, 'Listen, we do not have to buy into fear or panic. We can master this if we do it together.' Somebody needs to stand up when the person in the White House says, 'Hey, maybe we should ingest some bleach.'



"Sure, I'd like to be making a movie and I'm sure I will again."