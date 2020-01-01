Johnny Depp questions Amber Heard's charity donations from divorce payout

Johnny Depp has issued subpoenas to collect any communication his ex-wife Amber Heard may have had with a number of charities following the couple's divorce.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is requesting all documents and communication Heard may have had with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children's Hospital Los Angeles regarding donations that were made following the couple's split, as his legal team questions about how much money she transferred to the non-profits.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Depp filed the subpoenas in Virginia, asking the court to force each organisation to give up all information concerning his former wife, who he became legally separated from in 2017.

The actor's team is asking for "communications" including, "any written or verbal exchanges between any person or persons or entities, including but not limited to verbal conversations, telephone calls, letters, e-mails, memoranda, reports, telegraphs, faxes, exhibits, drawings, text messages, and any other documents which confirm or related to the written or verbal exchange".

The subpoenas are asking for, "All documents that refer, reflect or relate to any donations made to YOU or for YOUR benefit by Ms. Heard, from January 1, 2016, through and including the present."

The move comes following the couple's divorce settlement, which stated that the actress would get $7 million (£5.5 million) from the actor - but it was agreed upon that the money would be donated to charity.

The settlement followed weeks of negotiation between the pair, after the Aquaman star filed a restraining order and for divorce, accusing Depp of hurling a phone at her face and assaulting her in their home. Heard later withdrew the allegations that she was physically abused.

The Sweeney Todd star is currently suing Heard for defamation in Virginia over an article she wrote in December, 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".