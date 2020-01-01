Regina King having 'ongoing conversations' with son about police brutality

Regina King has opened up about raising a young black man amid the ongoing fight to end racial injustice across America.

The 49-year-old Watchmen actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday and opened up about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests which were sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis police officers.

Revealing she's been having difficult conversations with her son Ian Alexander, Jr., 24, about how to interact with police, Regina explained: "I think in most homes, black homes, it's not just a conversation. It's an ongoing conversation.

"The anger that they have, it just compounds every time something like this happens. It's another moment that's telling them that they're not worthy... their lives are not valuable once they walk outside of the comfort of their homes."

Adding that "the conversation shifts every time," Regina continued: "You have to find a way to support their feelings and make sure that you're letting them know that you hear them and that you do mirror the same sentiment.

"But you don't want them to do anything that's going to put themselves in a situation that they may not come back home, they may not talk to you again."

Regina shares Ian with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander, to whom she was married from 1997 to 2007.