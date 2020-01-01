Cate Blanchett suffers minor chainsaw injury

Actress Cate Blanchett has suffered a "little nick" to her head after attempting to use a chainsaw.

The Ocean's 8 star shared the news of her injury during a recent podcast chat with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, as she revealed how she had been spending her time in isolation at her English home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday which sounds very, very exciting but it wasn't," the Oscar winner said on A Podcast of One's Own with Julia Gillard.

Blanchett didn't explain why she had been using the power tool, but insisted she wasn't really hurt, adding, "Apart from the little nick to my head, we're fine."

"Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head," Gillard told her guest. "I don't think they (fans) will want to see any nicks taken out of it."

Laughing, the actress replied, "I know, I want to keep it on my shoulders!"

Blanchett also detailed her struggles homeschooling her four kids, admitting she had actually wanted to take much of 2020 off to support her eldest son, Dashiell, with his studies, but the COVID-19 crisis has turned that plan upside down.

"(Now I'm) left with an 18 year old who doesn't want really to have anything to do with me!" she quipped.

However, Blanchett hopes that with so many working parents having to take on roles as teachers during the unexpected downtime, they will become more appreciative and considerate of educators, and support their fight for higher wages.

"I have a huge respect for the teaching profession," she said. "I hope out of this that teachers' wages will be increased and their respect will be amplified by COVID-19."