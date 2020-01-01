Mark Hamill thrills nurse and Star Wars superfan with surprise chat

Actor Mark Hamill reduced a California nurse to tears on Thursday after surprising the Star Wars superfan with a virtual meet-and-greet.

San Diego resident Chloe Ducos was invited to appear on late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of the host's #HealthCareHero segment, through which he spotlights essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the remote interview, the chat turned to Ducos' love of all things Star Wars, revealing she had seen each of the sci-fi blockbusters more than 10 times - prompting Kimmel to bring Luke Skywalker actor Hamill into the conversation.

"Oh my God! Hi!" Ducos said, as the Star Wars theme music played in the background.

"The force is strong with you," Hamill responded, as the nurse became visibly emotional.

"I applaud you for having seen the Star Wars movies more than I have," he quipped, before heaping praise on Ducos for her hard work at a coronavirus testing centre.

"I've been reading about all you've done, six years as a nurse, teaching at night, you're in the (testing) tents," Hamill continued. "I mean, that's so great. I mean to me, I'm a pretend hero, you're the real life hero. So thank you for your service."

"I'm having (heart) palpitations and I'm crying!" Ducos exclaimed as she fought back tears.

Kimmel and Hamill had extra surprises in store for the nurse as the TV presenter then announced she would be receiving $10,000 (£8,000) as part of the #PayPalItForward initiative, while her co-workers would also be receiving vouchers from officials at the PayPal payment app.

Meanwhile, Hamill revealed he would be sending a signed lightsaber to Ducos to show his appreciation for her longtime support.

"To me, Star Wars fans are more than just fans, they're more like family..., and may the force be with you, always," he said.