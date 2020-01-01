Tracee Ellis Ross proud to make singing debut in The High Note

Tracee Ellis Ross decided it was time to make her singing debut when the script for The High Note came her way.

The Black-ish actress, the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross, plays soul singer Grace Davis in Nisha Ganatra’s latest comedy-drama.

While Ross has never been heard singing on screen before, she decided to push through her fears when the part came along.

"It was my childhood dream, I always wanted to sing," the 47-year-old told BBC News. "I didn't put it away, but I think the longer you wait to do certain things the more frightening they get... The idea of comparison because of who my mom is, or the judgement of doing it now at this age, became bigger than the dream. So, when this role came along, I was like, 'It's time.’"

The High Note marks Ross’s first onscreen film role since 2009, and she explained that her busy TV schedule leaves her with little time to pursue other projects.

"The truth is it's left me little desire to pursue certain things, because I'm tired and I have a full schedule, but it takes something I'm really excited about and then I'm like 'this is it',” she said.

Ross was drawn to the story, about her world-famous singer’s relationship with her assistant, played by Dakota Johnson, because both women were pursuing their own dreams and "not against each other”.

The High Note was originally supposed to be released in cinemas but is now available to rent digitally, and Ross admitted she would have liked to have seen her singing debut on the big screen.

"I'm actually kind of excited," Ross stated. "Don't get me wrong, I wanted to see myself on the big screen as Grace Davis, but I have a pretty big TV screen! I feel like there's something really wonderful and intimate about being able to meet people where they are, in their homes.”

The High Note is out now.