Billy Porter slams homophobia in powerful social media post

Billy Porter spoke out in support of the black LGBTQ+ community amid ongoing protests against police brutality and racism across the U.S.

The Pose actor took to Instagram and called out a number of communities for past events and transgressions that have led the country to "the tipping point", in an almost 17-minute-long video.

"This country was built on thievery, violence, genocide and slavery, period," the 50-year-old said. "So I find it disingenuous when my well-meaning White liberal allies, news outlets, politicians, faith leaders and all of my Caucasian compatriots act as if the s**t is news."

He explained: "As a black queer man in America, my basic human rights have been up for legislation every single day that I have had breath in my body from all sides — and by that I mean that the black community’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community is appalling at best and eerily similar to that of white supremacists versus black folk.

"Hear me, black people, and hear me well. I'm calling you out right here and right now. You cannot expect our demands of equality to be met with any real legislative policy and change when y'all turn around and inflict the same kind of hate and oppression on us," the Broadway star continued.

Porter highlighted the attack on Iyanna Dior, a black transgender woman in Minneapolis, who the actor said was "brutally beaten by a gang of black men while trying to peacefully protest for our rights".

"LGBTQ+ black folks are black people too! Our lives matter too! So this is my response to those of y’all who don’t understand that: F**k you! And, yes, I am cussing. It's time for cussing," he added.

Wrapping up the clip, Porter urged everyone to "vote, vote, vote, vote," asking: "Will we be better than this? I guess we'll know the answer come November. It's time for change and this time change for good."