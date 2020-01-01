NEWS Tia Mowry recalls mum being racially profiled during height of Sister Sister fame Newsdesk Share with :





Sister Sister actress Tia Mowry has opened up on the racial injustice she witnessed take place towards her black mum after finding fame.



The biracial actress, who rose to fame on the popular sitcom alongside her identical twin Tamera, took to social media on Thursday to share her experiences of racial profiling, amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests worldwide.



The 41 year old posted a throwback snap of her and sibling Tamera posing with mum Darlene Mowry and detailed instances from the 1990s when their mum was subjected to abuse because of the colour of her skin.



Tia, whose comments come amid growing tensions in the U.S. following the killing of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white cops, explained in the caption how it was "clear" for her to see the "privilege" that her white father received compared to Darlene.



"This is a photo of my beautiful mother. Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother," she penned. "Some examples, during our #sistersister days when traveling for work we would often fly first class. There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat.



"Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family. My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story."



Tia continued: "My #goal is to see #change. This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is gonna come."



Sister Sister ran for six seasons before it reached its conclusion in 1999.