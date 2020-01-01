NEWS Jordana Brewster and husband quietly split Newsdesk Share with :





Jordana Brewster has reportedly separated from her husband Andrew Form after 13 years of marriage.



The Fast and the Furious star is said to have "quietly separated" from the film producer earlier this year, according to a new report from People.com, with a source describing the break-up as "amicable".



"They have the utmost respect for each other," a source said. "They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team."



Brewster, 40, met Form, 48, on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning in 2005 and they got married two years later.



"We started dating in secret - you know, hanging out in my trailer - because it would have been unprofessional otherwise," she said, recalling how the romance blossomed on the shoot to InStyle Weddings ahead of their big day on Nevis Island. "But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I'd look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby."



They share sons Julian, six, and Rowan, who turns four later this month.



Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the split and neither of them have commented on social media.