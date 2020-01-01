Liam Neeson mourning beloved mother Kitty

Liam Neeson is mourning the death of his beloved mother.

Katherine 'Kitty' Neeson passed away in Northern Ireland on 6 June. She was aged 94.

Kitty’s death was noted during mass at her local All Saints Church in Ballymena on Saturday, when parish priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy called on the congregation to "pray for the faithful departed" at the service, which was livestreamed on the church's Facebook page due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Councillor Peter Johnston, mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, also confirmed the sad news.

"Very sorry to hear this news. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute's silence. Rest in Peace, Kitty," he stated, according to editors at Ballymena Daily.

The Taken star, who has three sisters, has not yet commented on the loss of his mother.

Kitty died one day before Liam celebrated his 68th birthday.