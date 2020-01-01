Michael B. Jordan calls on Hollywood to hire more black creatives during protest

Michael B. Jordan called on Hollywood executives to help more black creators during a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Creed actor attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration held outside talent agency ICM Partners in Century City on Saturday, and took to the stage to deliver a speech in which he addressed racial injustice, police brutality, and the inequalities in the entertainment industry.

"I want us to invest in black staff," Jordan told the crowd. "I'm proud to have an inclusion rider and all that good stuff, and I use my power to demand diversity, but it's time the studios and agencies and all these buildings we stand in front of to do the same.

"You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light. Black culture: the sneakers, sports, comedic culture that you guys love so much. We've dealt with discrimination at every turn. Can you help fund black brands, companies, cultural leaders, black organisations?"

The 33-year-old announced he was adopting an inclusion rider for all projects produced by his company Outlier Society back in 2018. The inclusion rider is a clause in contracts demanding projects have a diverse cast and crew.

Jordan had his breakout role in 2013 by playing Oscar Grant, a police brutality victim, in 2013's Fruitvale Station. And earlier this year, he was seen portraying lawyer Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), in Just Mercy - the film that has been made available to watch for free in the U.S. throughout the month of June in support of the Black Lives Matter protests, which were sparked by the death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police officers on 25 May.