Paramount makes Selma free to rent on digital platforms in June

Paramount Pictures officials have made Selma free to rent on all digital platforms during the month of June.

The 2014 historical drama depicts the events surrounding the civil rights movement march in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of a widespread campaign to secure equal voting rights for black people in the U.S.

The Golden Globe-winning movie, directed by Ava DuVernay, starred David Oyelowo as the iconic activist, alongside Carmen Ejogo, Tessa Thompson, and Andre Holland.

And on Saturday, Paramount announced it would be offering free digital rentals of the critically-acclaimed movie until the end of the month to help support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We witness the expression of decades of collective pain, we should reflect on Dr. King's words: 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'" the statement read.

"We hope this small gesture will encourage people throughout the country to examine our nation's history and reflect on the ways that racial injustice has infected our society. The key message of Selma is the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all people. Clearly, that message is as vital today as it was in 1965."

The news comes after Oyelowo claimed certain Academy Award voters told the studio that they would not be supporting Selma in response to the cast wearing "I Can't Breathe" T-shirts to the film's premiere in protest of the killing of Eric Garner, a police brutality victim who hit headlines earlier in 2014.

In addition to Paramount offering up Selma for free on digital platforms, Warner Bros. officials have also made Just Mercy, starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, free to rent during this month.