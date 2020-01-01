NEWS Jennifer Aniston donates $1 million to fight against racial injustice Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Aniston has reportedly cemented her commitment to the fight against racial injustice by donating $1 million (£806,000) to several charities.



According to editors at Entertainment Tonight, the Friends actress - who recently spoke out in support of the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice - has quietly donated several sums of money to various charities, including Colors Of Change, an organisation formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to use online resources to strengthen the political voice of African-Americans.



A source told the publication that Jennifer had selected to give funds to "worthy organisations" dedicated to the battle against systemic racism and discrimination.



Her support comes days after she spoke out against racism in the wake of the shocking death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May.



"This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it's NEVER been okay," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of revered black author and activist James Baldwin. "As allies, who want equality and peace, it's our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love... How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?"



Jennifer also showed her support for Blackout Tuesday on 2 June by uploading an image of a black square which she captioned, "Black lives matter #blackouttuesday."