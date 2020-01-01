Terry Crews sparks outrage with 'black supremacy' tweet

Terry Crews found himself at the centre of backlash from fans after posting a controversial tweet about "black supremacy".

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star took to Twitter on Monday to share his tweet in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests around the world, prompted by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together," Crews tweeted.

Shortly afterwards, Crews began receiving messages from social media users slamming him for the tweet, including his Everybody Hates Chris co-star Tyler James Williams, who replied: "Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have love for you and always will. No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people. We're just vigorously vetting our 'allies' because time & time again they have failed us in the past.

"Our people are tired of white people who put on a good face a claim they 'arnt (sic) racist' while operating and benefiting from the privilege of a clearly racist system. We're not trying to do this alone. We KNOW we can't. But we refuse to have allies who won't go the distance."

Williams added that he wasn't trying to "call out" Crews, and insisted it's "all love always", as he concluded: "But we're rightfully angry right now and fed up with anyone not with our cause wholeheartedly. I don't want to see that energy pointed your way or diverted from the cause."

Responding, Crews tweeted Williams: "I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together - bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."

Crews also replied in agreement to comedian Godfrey, who tweeted that black supremacy is a "tactic that Racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us."

Other stars to take issue with Crews' tweet included Orlando Jones, Jeffrey Wright, and Jodie Turner-Smith. They didn't receive a response.

Crews later returned to Twitter to share a follow-up tweet, which read: "Any Black person who calls me a c**n or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist (sic), because they have determined who's Black and who is not."