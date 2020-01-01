Kenneth Branagh was 'constantly surprised' by Tenet script

Kenneth Branagh was "constantly surprised" by Christopher Nolan's screenplay while filming Tenet.

The 59-year-old appears in an unknown role in the Dunkirk director's upcoming spy thriller, which also stars John David Washington, Michael Caine, and Robert Pattinson.

But in an interview with Total Film magazine about the project, Branagh admitted he was left very confused when reading the script for the much-anticipated Hollywood release.

"I kid you not, I read this screenplay more times than I have ever read any other thing I have ever worked on," he shared. "It was like doing The Times (newspaper) crossword puzzle every day, I would imagine. Except the film and the screenplay didn't expect you, or need you, to be an expert."

And when the actor/director was asked if he plays the villain in the highly-secretive movie, he confessed he had no idea, because Nolan was regularly "reinventing" his character's motives.

"In the playing of it, and in the scenes, he keeps upturning, or playing forward and backward, our expectations of what the character should be. So, my conversations with (Nolan) about my character were constant, because the character's evolution was not set. It was a series of constant surprises," Branagh explained.

"You might expect me to be an antagonist, but then (the plot) doesn't quite follow what you might expect as the story plays out," he teased.

Tenet is due to open in cinemas on 17 July.