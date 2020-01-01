Bryce Dallas Howard suggests alternatives to The Help in support of Black Lives Matter movement

The Help star Bryce Dallas Howard has written a list of recommendations of "more appropriate" films for people to watch in order to educate themselves on racial inequality.

The 2011 drama, starring Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, and Howard, focuses on two black maids who have their racist experiences documented in a book by a white aspiring journalist, played by Stone. Despite its success at the time, the movie has since been denounced for focusing on the 'white saviour' narrative and sidelining the black characters.

Last week, The Help was added to Netflix and went straight to the top of the streaming service's movie chart, but as the addition coincided with the widespread Black Lives Matter protests over the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd, film critics later took to Twitter to suggest viewers watch alternative movies if they wanted to be educated on racial injustice and inequality.

Howard joined in on Sunday night by sharing a collage of films and TV shows that she would recommend instead of The Help.

"I've heard that #TheHelp is the most viewed film on @netflix right now!" she wrote in the caption. "I'm so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came from that film -- our bond is something I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime. This being said, The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers. We can all go further.

"Stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the greatest ones are catalysts for action. If you are seeking ways to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow, and all the ways in which those have an impact on us today, here are a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and / or performers."

Howard went on to list Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th, film Selma, and TV miniseries When They See Us, as well as the films Just Mercy, Malcolm X, and I Am Not Your Negro.

Her co-star Davis previously voiced regrets about starring in The Help, and told The New York Times in 2018: "I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard."