Tiger King star Joe Exotic fears he will die in prison 'within three months'

Tiger King star Joe Exotic fears he will be "dead in three months" due to the medical issues he is allegedly facing in prison.

The former zookeeper, who found fame on Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin, among other charges.

And in a lengthy note to his "supporters, fans, loved ones" obtained by editors at TMZ, Exotic shared his fears and urged them to encourage U.S. President Donald Trump to "keep his word and look into making this wrong a right" and to "grant me a miracle".

"My soul is dead, I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find," he stated. "As most people know I was born with CVID, not Covid-19, and hemogamaglobinanemia (hypogammaglobulinemia, an immune system disorder) and required blood infusions every four weeks.

"I have not had one since end of January. I'm loosing weight (sic), sores won't heal, I'll be dead in 2-3 months. It's like I have been sent to Death Row. They stopped all of my medication except one, this place is hell on earth."

Exotic went on to make other allegations in his letter, including claiming that his husband Dillon Passage has gone radio silent on him. He added that when people send him pictures of Passage allegedly out partying, it damages his mental health.

Concluding his letter, Exotic urged his followers to lobby Kim Kardashian and Cardi B to step in and look at his case. Both celebrities have had success in campaigning for wrongly imprisoned people to be released.

"Cardi B - Kim K. Please ladies," he concluded. "I've done nothing wrong but act a fool to protect my zoo from arson and people hurting my animals. Hear my scream for help."