Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman regrets not promoting diversity on show

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has admitted she "didn't do enough" to promote diversity within the television industry.

The 63-year-old writer made the confession as she opened the virtual 2020 ATX Television Festival on Sunday, and told viewers: "I wish I knew then what I know today."

As her eyes filled with tears, Marta continued, "Sorry, I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would've made very different decisions. I mean we've always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn't do enough and now all I can think about is what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way? And that's something I not only wish I knew when I started showrunning, but I wish I knew all the way up through last year."

Marta's admission comes after Friends star Lisa Kudrow recently opened up about the lack of diversity on the programme, which ran from 1994 to 2004, insisting that had the show aired today, it wouldn't have had an "all-white cast".

One of the only black characters to be included over the years was David Schwimmer's character Ross Geller's girlfriend, palaeontology professor Charlie Wheeler, as played by Aisha Tyler.

And David admitted during an interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper earlier this year that Charlie was introduced after a push from him for more diversity.

"I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour," he stated. "One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian-American woman, and later I dated African-American women. That was a very conscious push on my part."