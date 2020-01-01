NEWS Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors on three occasions' Newsdesk Share with :





Prince Andrew's lawyers have claimed he offered to help U.S. prosecutors on "at least three occasions" during their inquiry into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



According to The Sun newspaper, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials have filed a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to the U.K. Home Office - which could, if granted, compel the British royal to give evidence in investigations related to Epstein and his associates' alleged sex trafficking and abuse. Sources told the publication that no decision had been made by officials on whether to grant the request.



However, on Monday afternoon, lawyers representing the Duke of York claimed he had previously offered his assistance to the DOJ authorities on three occasions and described the MLA filing as "disappointing".



"Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation," they commented. "In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance. We were given an unequivocal assurance that our discussions and the interview process would remain confidential."



U.S. officials previously indicated Andrew had not cooperated with their requests.



Prosecutors have alleged that the 60-year-old, who maintained a friendship with Epstein and stayed at several of his homes, may have witnessed wrongdoing by the disgraced billionaire or his associates. At the time of his death last August, Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges. Investigations into his inner circle continue.



One of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 36, alleges she had sex with Andrew on three occasions between 2001 and 2002, twice while underage. Andrew denies this, maintaining he has never met Virginia.