NEWS Kendall Jenner denies posting photoshopped Black Lives Matter image





Kendall Jenner is denying claims she photoshopped an image of herself holding up a fake Black Lives Matter sign.



The shot, which looked like a screenshot from the model's Facebook page, features the model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wearing a face mask and posing in front of a black sports car.



Commenters took to social media late last week and pointed out the shot didn't look real, accusing Jenner of editing it herself to make it appear as though she was participating in the protests that have swept the U.S. following the death of George Floyd on 25 May.



The 24 year old addressed the controversy on Saturday, revealing she didn't share the shot.



"This is photoshopped by someone," she tweeted. "I DID NOT post this."



Jenner's fans have since rushed to her defence, sharing the original photo, in which she is holding up a water bottle instead of a sign.



Last week, Kendall took to Instagram to tell followers she is working to be a better ally to the African-American community in the wake of the latest BLM protests.



"To everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies," she wrote. "I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help."