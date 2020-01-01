NEWS Hartley Sawyer fired from The Flash over old racist and misogynist tweets Newsdesk Share with :





The Flash star Hartley Sawyer has been fired after social media posts he made containing racist and misogynist remarks recently resurfaced.



The actor, who portrayed Ralph Dibny - aka Elongated Man - on The CW series for three seasons, will not be back for the upcoming run of shows.



In a press release obtained by Deadline, Warner Bros. TV executives confirmed Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash, stating: "In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."



Sawyer’s Twitter account has been taken down, but screenshots of the old posts are circulating online. All were posted before Sawyer joined The Flash.



Reflecting on Sawyer's departure, showrunner Eric Wallace declared: "I am committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here on The Flash. Yes, this is a family show. But it’s for all families. That includes Black and Brown ones. In order to facilitate this, I will continue to find Black and Brown writers, directors, actors and producers of all genders to help tell Flash stories."



Sawyer's now-former co-star, Grant Gustin, shared Wallace's statement and added: "I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter."