Sophie Turner defends role in Black Lives Matter protests

Pregnant Sophie Turner is standing up to those criticising her decision to take part in Black Lives Matter protests.

The former Game of Thrones star has been taking to social media over the last week to express her support for the movement following the death of George Floyd, posting videos of the actress on the streets of Los Angeles alongside her husband Joe Jonas.

In one image, the 24 year old can be seen holding up a sign that reads: 'White silence is violence', adding: "No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter," alongside a video of herself.

While many of her fans have been supportive of her activism, some have expressed their view that it's time to let the fight go.

One commenter pointed out that the four officers responsible for Floyd's death have been dismissed from the force and are facing charges for the killing: "I mean they've been arrested and charged with murder so there's justice, soooo can we have peace now?" the user wrote, prompting Turner to fire back, noting the protests are not just about Floyd but several unarmed African-Americans killed by police, including Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner.

"This isn't just about those 4 cops," she wrote in a now deleted post. "This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace."

Turner has also been using her platform to call attention to police brutality against pregnant women, sharing a link to a petition started to aid Californian Emerald Black, who has filed a suit claiming she was attacked during a police traffic stop and had a miscarriage as a result.

"Swipe up to sign the petition calling for an investigation into the police officers responsible," Turner wrote on her Instagram Story.