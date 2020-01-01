John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum'

John Boyega has encouraged fellow protesters to keep up the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement and to focus on change.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star delivered an impassioned speech at London's Hyde Park last week when he joined a huge crowd of activists demanding an end to racial injustice following the recent death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota.

Video footage of Boyega's rousing address went viral, and prompted an outpouring of support from social media users, as well as the likes of Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill, director J.J. Abrams, Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele, and actress Olivia Wilde.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to thank fans for their "love and support", but insisted there was much more work to be done to keep making progress towards real change.

"This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next," Boyega reflected. "Now more than ever, it's important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together."

The actor, whose parents are of Nigerian descent, went on to promise fans he would continue using his platform to speak out for the marginalised, in the hopes of breaking down social and racial barriers once and for all. However, Boyega also stressed the need for people of all backgrounds to come together to achieve actual results. "I need you, and we need each other!" he wrote. "We need everyone, across industries, socio-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change."

The caption accompanied photos of the actor paying a visit to schoolchildren in Southwark, London before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Boyega visited the school to "share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation" and wrote that meeting the children was both eye-opening and inspiring.

"I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so," he posted. "I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary."