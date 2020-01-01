NEWS Keanu Reeves praises Lana Wachowski's 'wonderful' The Matrix 4 script Newsdesk Share with :





Keanu Reeves is certain fans are going to enjoy the "wonderful" storyline Lana Wachowski has dreamed up for The Matrix 4.



The 55-year-old is reprising his role as Neo in the upcoming fourth instalment of the sci-fi franchise, alongside fellow original cast member Carrie-Anne Moss, and in a chat with Empire magazine, he revealed he was prompted to return thanks to the director's script.



"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told the film publication. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."



Reeves made his debut as Neo in The Matrix back in 1999, returning for The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 2003.



And Moss, who played Trinity in the ground-breaking saga, echoed her co-star's sentiments, and confessed she was surprised that The Matrix 4 was even in the works.



"I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all. When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift.' It was just very exciting," she shared.



The Matrix 4, also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff, is set to be released in May 2021.