NEWS Pete Davidson's new film helped him come to terms with father's death Newsdesk Share with :





Pete Davidson came to terms with the death of his father while filming his new film, The King of Staten Island.



Firefighter Scott Davidson died during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on 11 September 2001, when Pete was just seven years old.



But in a new interview with CBS This Morning, the Saturday Night Live funnyman, who plays an aspiring tattoo artist struggling to deal with the death of his father in the movie, revealed that making the project enabled him to finally process the tragedy.



"I really wanted this to be cleansing for me," the 26-year-old stated. "I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible to get my story out there. I feel like now I could let it go."



Pete has been open about his mental health struggles in recent years, and during the chat, confessed his previous suicidal behaviour also inspired some key scenes.



"Until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to, like, not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary," he explained.



Elsewhere, Pete noted that his own experiences influenced one sequence in the Judd Apatow-directed flick, in which his character closes his eyes while driving on a busy road.



"Yeah, that's true. I used to do that," the star added. "That's horrible to say. But yeah, I used to close my eyes on a closed road, usually at night. And I would drive without a seatbelt."



The King of Staten Island is now available on-demand video services.