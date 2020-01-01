Percy Jackson author slams movie adaptations

The author of the Percy Jackson book series has slammed the movie adaptations in a series of tweets.

Logan Lerman portrayed the titular character in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, adaptations of the first two books in Rick Riordan's five-novel Percy Jackson & the Olympians series.

Riordan made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the movies on Twitter on Monday, when a user told him a scene in The Lightning Thief had been censored on streaming service Disney+.

"I don't know, but clearly it's a mistake. They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen," he replied.

Another user responded to his message by saying it was "refreshing" to discover that Riordan hates the "movies more than we do", and the writer expanded upon his feelings.

"Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon...." he wrote, referring to the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series which he is developing for Disney+.

He then revealed that he hasn't actually seen the films but knows enough from having read the scripts.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so," Riordan tweeted. "I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

The stars of the films have not responded to his comments. However, Lerman has shown his support for the Disney+ series adaptation - when it was announced last month, he tweeted, "Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve."