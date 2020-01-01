Jake Gyllenhaal to star in adaptation of graphic novel Snow Blind

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in the big-screen adaptation of graphic novel Snow Blind.

The 39-year-old is set to be the leading man in the upcoming thriller, which is reportedly at the centre of a bidding war between multiple studios, according to Deadline.

Gustav Moller, who directed the critically-acclaimed Danish thriller The Guilty back in 2018, will be making his English-language directorial debut with the project.

Author and screenwriter Patrick Ness, who wrote the movie adaptation of his own novel, A Monster Calls, and is currently adapting Lord of the Flies for director Luca Guadagnino, is penning the script, which is based on the 2017 graphic novel by Ollie Masters.

According to Deadline, Snow Blind is being pitched as Prisoners, the 2013 thriller starring Gyllenhaal, meets Running on Empty, the 1988 coming-of-age drama which starred the late River Phoenix.

As Hollywood is still in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, potential buyers interested in the project reportedly received a link to a recorded video of the pitch with an introduction from Gyllenhaal and Moller, while follow-up meetings have been conducted over video conferencing site Zoom, which the Nightcrawler star has been involved in.

Masters' original novel followed the story of high school student Teddy, who has his life turned upside down when he posts a picture of his dad online. After finding out he and his family are in the Witness Protection Program, a mysterious man arrives in their sleepy Alaskan town looking for revenge.

Gyllenhaal will serve as a producer, alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, Adam Yoelin, and Riva Marker.