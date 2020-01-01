New Evil Dead movie in the works

Bruce Campbell has revealed a new Evil Dead movie is in the works.

Campbell played Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's 1981 horror, which followed five friends who travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons, and reunited with Raimi for the sequels Evil Dead and Army of Darkness in 1987 and 1992, respectively.

The franchise was revived in 2013 with a reboot produced by Raimi and Campbell and the TV series Ash vs Evil Dead, starring Campbell, which ran from 2015 to 2018.

But in an interview with Empire magazine, the 61-year-old revealed that a new movie, titled Evil Dead Now, was in the works and Raimi had handpicked Lee Cronin, who broke out with his feature directorial debut The Hole in the Ground in 2019, to helm the project.

"We're just getting off the phone with Lee Cronin, who is writing and directing the next Evil Dead," Campbell said, referring to himself and Raimi. "It's called Evil Dead Now. Sam handpicked Lee - he did a cool movie called The Hole in the Ground. We're going to get that sucker out as soon as practical."

He went on to note the new film won't feature Ash and will focus on a new female protagonist, like the 2013 film.

"From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating," the actor explained. "You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one's gonna be a little more dynamic... We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That's what we're going to continue."

Raimi, who is also known for his Spider-Man trilogy, is currently gearing up to direct Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel is scheduled to be released in March 2022.