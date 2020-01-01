NEWS Niecy Nash: 'Police officers pulled a Taser on my son' Newsdesk Share with :





Niecy Nash has spoken up about her experience with racial profiling after police officers pulled a Taser on her son shortly after he left her home in his car.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published this week, Nash revealed she's been on edge since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month and that her son, Dominic, 28, was recently racially profiled by cops.



"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday," the Claws star said. "And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop and then proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.'"



Challenging the mindset of the police officer for questioning why her son owned the latest model vehicle, Nash continued, "What they probably felt like was, 'How did this young black boy get a car that I don't even have? And we fitting to make you suffer for it.'"



The 50-year-old also spoke about widespread racial injustice, and insisted she's been a "f**king wreck" since Floyd's death highlighted the injustices many black Americans face - and called on white Americans to do more to end racism.



"It isn't the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor what to do and how to right the wrong," she added. "So my suggestion is you need to ask non-black people what they can do."