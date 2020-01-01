Little Britain axed from streaming platforms following complaints

Matt Lucas and David Walliams's sketch comedy series Little Britain has been removed from BBC iPlayer and Netflix following a string of objections about their outrageous characters.

During the programme, the comedy duo donned fat suits and blackface to portray ethnic figures that many new viewers have deemed insensitive.

Announcing their decision, BBC bosses stated, "There's a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

Netflix executives have followed suit, revealing reports they were in negotiations with Walliams and Lucas to make a new series were false.

"We were not in active conversations about reviving the show," a spokesman said.

The decision is unlikely to be challenged by the comedians.

In 2017, Lucas said, "If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn't make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn't play black characters. Basically, I wouldn't make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I'd do now."

Little Britain was a hit in the U.K. from 2003 to 2008.