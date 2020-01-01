NEWS Kerry Washington staging American Son discussions online Newsdesk Share with :





Kerry Washington is helping to educate social media users on racial justice issues by hosting a series of online events based around her movie American Son.



The Scandal star and Steven Pasquale play an interracial former couple searching for its lost son in the gripping Christopher Demos-Brown play, which was filmed for Netflix when it ran on Broadway in 2018.



American Son has become a popular pick for streaming platform users in recent weeks, amid the continued Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minnesota police officer on 25 May.



Washington recently shared her joy at the resurgence in viewings of late, expressing her hope that the play will help "deepen their compassion and understanding" for the struggles black men and women face on a daily basis.



"My dream for this film was to spark conversations that would lead to change. What questions are popping up for you as you watch or after you watch?" she asked her Twitter followers last week.



Now Washington has decided to expand the discussion with an online watch party on Thursday, after which she will welcome African American Policy Forum (AAPF) founder Kimberle Crenshaw, a co-creator of the Say Her Name campaign, which focuses "on the mothers and the loved ones of women who have been killed by police officers".



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, Washington said, "The film is really so close to my heart. Because there's been a huge resurgence of people watching it and saying, 'Oh, now I get it' or 'I have so many more questions,' we're going to do a live tweet."



"Kimberle and I are gonna do a discussion about American Son, talk about how people can be part of the solution (and) raise money for AAPF and Say Her Name."