Viola Davis and Lin Manuel-Miranda sign letter calling for diversity in theatre

The Oscar-winning actress is among the Hollywood stars leading the call for change in the industry and has signed an open letter addressed to 'White American Theater'.



Sandra Oh, Uzo Aduba, Sterling K. Brown, Cynthia Erivo, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Danai Gurira, Andre Holland, and Leslie Odom Jr. also signed the letter, which emphasised the systemic racism against black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the business.



"We see you. We have always seen you. We have watched you pretend not to see us," the message began, before going on to detail incidents of racism and exploitation. "We have watched you exploit us, shame us, diminish us, and exclude us. We see you. We have always seen you. And now you will see us. We have watched you amplify our voices when we are heralded by the press, but refuse to defend our aesthetic when we are not, allowing our livelihoods to be destroyed by a monolithic and racist culture."



Hamilton creator Miranda shared the open letter on Twitter and asked for his followers to join the We See You movement.



"Join us in demanding change for BIPOC theater artists at http://weseeyouWAT.com. #WeSeeYou #TomorrowTherellBeMoreOfUs," he wrote, alongside a link to the petition.



The letter comes amid racial inequality and injustice protests in the U.S. and around the world following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota last month.