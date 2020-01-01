NEWS The Broken Hearts Gallery to be first major studio release post-lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez production The Broken Hearts Gallery is set to be the first major studio release to hit cinemas once they reopen.



Most movie theatres around the world have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but over 500 locations have reopened in the U.S., with more permitted to follow this month.



It was expected that Christopher Nolan's thriller Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, would be the first major studio film to be released in reopened cinemas on 17 July, but it has now been announced that Sony's The Broken Hearts Gallery, produced by Gomez, will debut a week before on 10 July.



The romantic comedy follows a brokenhearted New York museum curator who starts collecting objects connected to breakups and writes about it on her blog. It marks Natalie Krinsky's directorial debut and stars Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan, Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery, Pitch Perfect's Utkarsh Ambudkar, and models Suki Waterhouse and Taylor Hill.



"Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film," Gomez said in a statement. "I understand people's concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to Covid-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists' recommendations and consider others' health and safety while enjoying the movie theatre experience."



Sony's Motion Picture Group president Josh Greenstein added, "Now more than ever, The Broken Hearts Gallery will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer. We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners' anticipated reemergence, as - and when - state-by-state safety guidelines are met."



The thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, it set to be the first post-lockdown cinema release, with a U.S. opening on 1 July, but The Broken Hearts Gallery is set to be the first major studio release.