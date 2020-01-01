Chris Lilley's comedy shows pulled from Netflix over blackface characters

Netflix chiefs have pulled four of Australian comedian Chris Lilley's shows due to their inclusion of blackface or racially insensitive characters.

Earlier this week, BBC and Netflix executives pulled British TV comedy Little Britain from online streaming platforms following the Black Lives Matter protests that have spread across the world since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota on 25 May.

And on Wednesday, a Netflix representative confirmed that Lilley's shows Angry Boys, Summer Heights High, We Can Be Heroes, and Jonah From Tonga, as well as another British comedy, The League of Gentlemen, have all been pulled from the service. They refused to comment further on the decision.

Angry Boys features a blackface character called S.mouse, while Summer Heights High and Jonah From Tonga include the character of Jonah Takalua, an unruly Australian teenager of Tongan descent for which Lilley wore brownface make-up. In We Can Be Heroes, Lilley portrays a Chinese physics student called Ricky Wong.

However, Episodes of Lilley's shows are still available on the BBC's iPlayer, as is The League of Gentlemen, the broadcaster's '90s comedy series that featured Papa Lazarou, a character who is depicted as wearing blackface minstrel show-style make-up.

BBC representatives have not yet commented on the continued presence of the programmes on the service.