Mayim Bialik teases details of U.S. Miranda remake

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has teased new details for Call Me Kat, her upcoming U.S. remake of British comedy Miranda.

Mayim and Jim Parsons, who both starred in the CBS sitcom, are joining forces once again for the new show which is based on the BBC sitcom starring British writer and actress Miranda Hart.

"Fortunately, we're in the phase where scripts were being written," Mayim told Metro.co.uk. "It's on hold but moving back to starting work on production. "We're eager to start production and the scripts are really, really lovely. Obviously, it's based on Miranda."

"We've definitely Americanised it. We're not as funny as you are over there but we're doing our best though," Mayim added: "I have a lot of other projects that are also in development phase, which is also a great time to have all this downtime as it's a lot of meetings which can be done through Zoom and things like that."

Just like the BBC comedy, Call Me Kat, will revolve around Carla (Kat), a 39-year-old woman who spends money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky.

American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson will play a new version of Tom Ellis' character Gary, Kat's high school crush who recently returned from teaching English overseas and now works as a bartender across the street from the cat cafe.

Call Me Kat will reportedly make its debut during the 2020-2021 TV season on Fox TV.