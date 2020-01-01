Ava DuVernay speaks out about her experiences with police

Ava DuVernay has shared memories of her childhood interactions with the police, including one traumatising incident in which she saw her father tackled to the ground.

"Police came into our backyard... and I remember coming out of the house and seeing my father - my proud, beautiful father - on the ground in our own backyard, wrestled to the ground by police," DuVernay told Oprah Winfrey during the first of two OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? TV specials. The Selma director added the cops explained her father "fit the description of someone who was running in through the neighbourhood".

DuVernay, who has been a loud voice amid the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, said the incident with her father was just one of many troubling and regular occurrences with law enforcement officers. "Seeing that was traumatising to me as a young person, but it fit in with all of the police aggression that I grew up with, living in Compton and Long Beach and Lynwood, just a continuous presence always around".

The filmmaker commented that such encounters left her with negative associations with the police. "I do not think they are here to protect me," she observed. "As I grew up, we did not call the police if there was an issue. We called each other and we dealt with it... Calling police is the sure way for something to go wrong more often than not for a lot of black people in this country".

As part of her response to the death of George Floyd, DuVernay has launched the Law Enforcement Accountability Project initiative, which will help bankroll 25 projects over the next two years that aim to focus on issues of police violence and misconduct.