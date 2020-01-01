NEWS John Cena donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter Newsdesk Share with :





John Cena has donated $1 million (£780,000) in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.



The wrestler/actor announced the contribution as protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers on 25 May continue to take place in America and in major cities around the world.



Cena cited members of BTS in a tweet revealing the news on Monday, calling attention to the group's $1 million pledge to the movement, which was then matched by the band's fans as part of the viral #MatchedAMillion initiative.

"Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match BTS' tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M," he wrote on Twitter. "One of the many reasons I respect BTS... thank you #BTS and BTSARMY."



In a separate post, Cena shared what he believes it will take to change racist attitudes in America.



"Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion," the 43-year-old tweeted on Wednesday. "Be brave and open-minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run."