Ava DuVernay elected to Academy's board of governors

Ava DuVernay has been elected to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors.

The Selma filmmaker is among six people who have landed a place on the board, which oversees the Oscars, for the first time, and she was nominated to head the directors branch.

"Thank you to the members of the Directors Branch of @TheAcademy. Life is a funny, fascinating thing. You never know what’s around the corner," Ava wrote in a post on Twitter.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker has been speaking out about racial injustice and inequality following the death of George Floyd, and recently made her Netflix documentary 13th available to watch on YouTube in an effort to educate those on systemic racism in the U.S.

Also elected to the board of governors for the first time are casting director Debra Zane, producer Lynette Howell Taylor, editor Stephen Rivkin, make-up artist Linda Flowers, and Rob Bredow for visuals effects.

Whoopi Goldberg, who won an Oscar for her role in Ghost back in 1991, was among those re-elected to the board of governors and will serve another three-year term as a governor of the actors branch.

The election results mean the number of female board members has increased from 25 to 26 and people of colour from 11 to 12.

The Academy's board is also expected to meet on Thursday, via video conference call, to discuss the possibility of postponing the 2021 Oscars in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Deadline, it is expected that the current date of 28 February will be pushed into March or even April due to the industry-wide shutdown.