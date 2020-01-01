Kristen Bell shocked to discover her face has been used in pornographic videos

Kristen Bell has recalled how shocked she was to learn that her face has been used in pornographic videos on the Internet.

The 39-year-old was stunned when her husband Dax Shepard recently told her that she was being used in "deepfakes" - a word used by the online community to describe when someone's face is attached to another woman's body for the purposes of a clip.

"I was just shocked because this is my face," she shared in a chat with Vox. "Belongs to me! ... It's hard to think about, that I'm being exploited. We're having this gigantic conversation about consent and I don't consent - so that's why it's not okay."

And despite the fact that some of the videos come with a disclaimer stating that the image in the footage isn't actually Kristen, the Frozen star finds that just as difficult to accept.

"Even if it's labelled as, 'This is not actually her,' it's hard to think about that. I wish that the Internet were a little bit more responsible and a little bit kinder," she sighed.

Kristen added that she feels "a responsibility" to address the issue, which she has a "sneaky suspicion" many of her peers won't want to talk about.