Natalie Portman matching donations to charity helping jailed women

Natalie Portman has celebrated her birthday by supporting a charity that helps women newly released from jail.

The Oscar winner will be matching donations of up to $100,000 (£79,000) given to the A New Way of Life organisation.

"For my birthday this year, I will be matching donations to Susan Burton's @anewwayoflifela, up to $100k," Natalie wrote in an Instagram post. "I am in deepest gratitude for Susan's work, which helps heal our broken world.

"Ever since I first read Susan Burton's book Becoming Ms. Burton, I've been committed to supporting her organisation A New Way of Life - which provides formerly incarcerated women with a safe place to sleep and a chance to rebuild their lives."

Natalie went on to explain that many of the women are mothers and have suffered the trauma of sexual or physical assault. Accordingly, without the help of charity employees, they can get trapped in a vicious cycle.

"The vast majority of these women have children and are victims of sexual or physical assault," she continued. "Often, when they are released, they have no resources and the cycle of entrapment within the criminal justice system continues.

"While there are so many great organisations fighting for racial justice, @anewwayoflifela is Susan's solution to ending mass incarceration and healing communities. Please join me today in supporting @anewwayoflifela if you're able."

The Black Swan star's donation comes as she joined a roll call of celebrities, including John Legend, Lizzo, Common, and Jane Fonda, who have all signed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors's letter urging local governments to "defund" police departments and give more money to healthcare and education.

Natalie celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday.