Ewan McGregor finalises divorce - report

Ewan McGregor has reportedly finalised his divorce from Eve Mavrakis.

The Star Wars actor met the production designer on the set of British TV show Kavanagh QC, and they wed in 1995. However, the pair separated in 2017 after 22 years of marriage, with the screen star filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in January 2018.

And now, over two years later, the divorce has been made official, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast which show the former couple settled its estate earlier this month.

The website added that McGregor and Mavrakis had submitted a plan to the court detailing their financial settlement.

It remains to be seen what arrangements have been made regarding custody of their four daughters - Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and nine-year-old Anouk - as McGregor filed for joint custody while Mavrakis asked for sole physical custody, with the Moulin Rouge! star getting visitation.

The relationship between McGregor and his eldest daughter Clara were initially quite fraught following his split from Mavrakis and the confirmation of his romance with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Clara called the actress a "piece of trash" in an Instagram comment in July 2018.

Two months later, Clara spoke to The Times about the remark, admitting she was "angry and upset" after seeing photos of her dad with Winstead.

"There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with - not to make excuses or anything - but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment," she told the publication.