Kenneth Branagh wants to make animated William Shakespeare movie

Kenneth Branagh hopes his next film project will be an animated version of William Shakespeare's King Lear.

The actor and director has starred in a number of Shakespeare's plays on the stage and in the film adaptations of Henry V, Hamlet, and Much Ado About Nothing, and he hopes to further his passion for the playwright's work by transforming it into a different medium.

"I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about animated Shakespeare, but I always wait for the moment when the desire to do it becomes an absolute need and not just a want, not just a sort of desire but an absolute persistent need, because that’s how you’re probably going to achieve it," he told Collider.

"And so animated Shakespeare, King Lear is a project that’s been circling me for quite some time," Branagh noted, before adding that he doesn't think the world is ready for an animated Shakespearean play yet.

"These things I know also benefit from sort of long term marination. I try and do that and listen to the universe as to whether there’s a moment to try and put your foot down on the accelerator if you’re in a position to do anything about that," he explained. "So yes, I’ve been close, but so far the time hasn’t arrived for another one thus far."

The Murder on the Orient Express star also revealed he contemplated transforming Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream into an animated film while directing the Disney+ movie Artemis Fowl.

"The use of magic by Shakespeare in that play is such a fantastic invitation to the human imagination," he shared. "Animation, IMAX animation, who knows. So I continue to enjoy noodling and percolating."