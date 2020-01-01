Daniel Radcliffe calls for an Oscar for stunt performers

Daniel Radcliffe wants to see stunt performers recognised for their work at the Oscars.

The British actor has launched a new podcast series with his longtime Harry Potter stunt double David Holmes called Cunning Stunts in which they interview stunt performers about how they achieved certain movie action sequences.

Talking to Deadline to promote the podcast, the 30-year-old called on the organisers of the Academy Awards to acknowledge stunt performers with their own category, especially as they put their lives on the line to create thrilling sequences, such as Holmes himself, who broke his neck performing a stunt on the final Harry Potter movie and was paralysed from the chest down, and Olivia Jackson, who was severely injured when a stunt went wrong while filming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

"When you go through what happened with Dave or Olivia, or the many people we've talked to that have had severe things happen to them, you realise everyone has put their bodies on the line to make the things we love. It seems crazy not to acknowledge that," he said. "If you can't see the art of a brilliant stunt scene, you're just not looking hard enough. I do think there's a snobbery, but stunt work is an art form, and to do it well and do it safely is really, really hard."

Radcliffe explained that they set up the podcast to help bring greater awareness to stunt work and debunk the myth that performers are "superhuman".

"When the public sees something really painful or horrible, they think it was a visual effect or that there's some clever, safe way of doing it. Often that's not the case," the star insisted. "There's no way of faking, for example, falling down stairs. When you get hit by a car, you're still getting hit by a car, even if it's going slower than it would. They find the safest way of doing it, but it can still hurt."