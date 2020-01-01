Pierce Brosnan to star in sci-fi thriller Youth

Pierce Brosnan is attached to star in sci-fi thriller Youth.

The GoldenEye actor will front Brett Marty's feature directorial debut, which is based on the short film he directed and co-wrote in 2016, bosses from Highland Film Group announced on Wednesday.

Youth is set in the near future when "Renewal" - a procedure to rewind the body's biological clock back to its prime - has become the world's hottest and most expensive commodity. Brosnan will play Joel, an engineer who is set to retire at the age of 70 after a lengthy career. Not wanting him to leave, his company pays for him and his wife Alice to Renew. However, while Alice emerges from the operation in her 20s, the procedure goes tragically wrong for Joel. Rather than make him younger, his ageing begins accelerating rapidly, forcing him to undergo another, more dangerous procedure.

It is not yet known who will play Alice.

Marty co-wrote the screenplay for Youth with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb and it will be produced by Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff, and Martin Brennan, with Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader executive producing.

Later this month, the former James Bond star will next be seen in Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. His upcoming projects include the horror False Positive, action movie The Misfits, and fantasy adventure The King's Daughter. He was filming movie musical Cinderella alongside Camila Cabello and Billy Porter when the coronavirus pandemic hit.