Kelly Clarkson files for divorce

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

The Since U Been Gone singer, who has been self-isolating with Blackstock at their retreat in Montana for the past eight weeks, is seeking to end her marriage of almost seven years.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson filed papers in Los Angeles last week.

She wed Blackstock, 43, in 2013 after a whirlwind courtship and they share two children - five-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington. He also has two teenage kids from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

The divorce news comes weeks after the now-estranged couple put its Encino, California mansion on the market.

No doubt many of Clarkson's fans will be shocked by the move, as the 38-year-old had been raving about her husband and their time in Montana during virtual segments she has been filming for her daytime TV series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in recent weeks.