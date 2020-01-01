NEWS Matthew McConaughey's 'Uncomfortable Conversation With a Black Man' goes viral Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey's tough talk with former American footballer Emmanuel Acho on race relations has become an instant hit.



The 50-year-old actor sat down with Acho for the second episode of Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man. Their conversation has since been viewed by over four million people on Facebook in a single day.



McConaughey, who like Acho hails from Texas, jumped at the chance to sit down with the sportsman after watching the first episode and told Acho he wanted to discuss "white allergies" or racist blind spots that he may be harbouring.



During the get-together, The Gentlemen star quizzed the sports pundit on how he can help better represent white people following two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests across America.



Acho launched Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man on 1 June to educate white people on racism and help them better stand in solidarity with members of the black community, stating: "For days, you’ve asked me what you can do to help. I’ve finally found an answer. Let your guard down and listen." On the show's website, Acho further explained its premise: "I want to remove the barriers for why we’ve never had these conversations. I want to provide a free space for curious white people to answer the questions they’ve always had but have been too nervous to ask".



As well as amassing high view counts on Facebook, the episode featuring McConaughey has been watched over 1.4 million times on Instagram and has more than 1.2 million views on Twitter.