Kelly Clarkson freaks out as Josh Gad surprises her with Zoom appearance from crush Sean Astin

Josh Gad turned Kelly Clarkson into a giggling superfan during a recent Zoom chat for her TV talk show by inviting her crush Sean Astin to join in.



The Frozen star recently recruited Astin for his Reunited Apart YouTube cast get-togethers for The Lord of the Rings and The Goonies, and when he heard Clarkson's favourite film of all-time was the 1985 hit, he asked the actor if he'd like to gatecrash his interview, which aired on Thursday.



Astin popped up on the Zoom call as Kelly came back from a commercial break, knocking her off her seat.



The shocked singer and TV personality tried to regain her composure, screaming and giggling and telling her unexpected guest, "I'm so hot and sweaty right now... Oh my God, I can't believe I'm talking to you. How are you?"



She then hinted at her personal struggles - hours after news broke that she had filed for divorce from her manager husband Brandon Blackstock - telling Gad and Astin she really needed The Goonies online reunion back in May.



"I needed it like a fat piece of cake," she said. "I've been so sad... There's just so much work... and somebody was talking about it and I started looking at it and I watched every second twice because I loved that y'all redid the lines..., I love that everybody got on... I love y'all so much, you have no idea."



Astin then said, "Josh, how much do you wanna hug this girl right now?" prompting the singer to state, "I would so risk coronavirus right now for a group hug."



Gad then had his moment to gush about his childhood hero, telling Clarkson that Astin "makes my heart palpitate every time I see him."



"It's not just Goonies, the man on your screen right now gave us Rudy, he gave us (Lord of the Rings character) Samwise Gamgee...," Gad said. "Even as recently as Stranger Things, you are an icon in this household and I'm sure in Kelly's household as well."



Clarkson then started explaining how important The Goonies was for her as a "misfit" kid, when she caught herself and covered her mouth with a blanket and gushed: "I can't believe you're on my show... Childhood dreams coming true. This is the best day ever."