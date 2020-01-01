NEWS Star-studded NAACP video against racism mocked online Newsdesk Share with :





An all-star public service announcement featuring white celebrities like Kristen Bell, Kesha, and Julianne Moore vowing to step up to fight racism has been heavily criticised on social media.



Justin Theroux, Aaron Paul, and Sarah Paulson are also among the famous faces to front the I Take Responsibility campaign, organised by civil rights activists at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and featuring "influential voices from the white community (taking) responsibility for turning the racist tide in America".



In the black-and-white video, the stars stare straight into the camera and declare, "I take responsibility," before sharing an example of an instance in which they may have ignored racial injustice, and vowing to do better.



Oscar winner Moore shared the clip on her Twitter page on Thursday and wrote, "Today, #ITakeResponsibility for my role in eradicating racism in America. Unless white America acknowledges its privilege, systemic racism will persist. Act Now. What will you commit to?"



While some people have applauded the video campaign, others have mocked the stars for "making this about" themselves and delivering their lines so dramatically. Others have dismissed the footage as "so cringe" and "performative nonsense" from "white saviors".



Meanwhile, British comedian Ricky Gervais also weighed in on the tone-deaf nature of the public service announcement by quipping, "Terrible lack of diversity in this video."



Representatives for the NAACP have yet to respond to the critical comments regarding the campaign, which was released in the wake of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by the death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer last month.