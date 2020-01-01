NEWS Judge grants extension to Jaime King's restraining order against estranged husband Newsdesk Share with :





Jaime King has been granted an extension to her temporary domestic violence restraining order against estranged husband Kyle Newman.



The Sin City star filed for divorce to end the couple's 13-year marriage in mid-May, and was subsequently issued a protective ban against director Newman, ordering him to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from King.



The matter was revisited during a hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, when the judge agreed to uphold the restraining order until the exes' next court date on 29 June, according to editors at People.com.



King has not publicly commented on the specifics behind the request for protection from Newman, but upon being ordered to keep his distance from the actress, he issued a statement via his representative, slamming the "false claims" upon which he believes the motion was based.



Newman also disputed allegations suggesting he has been withholding their sons James, six, and four-year-old Leo, from seeing their mother, who remains in Los Angeles while the boys stay with their father in Pennsylvania.



Instead, he accused King of engaging in questionable behaviour and abusing alcohol and drugs - accusations she has denied.



The former couple wed in November 2007 after two years of dating.