Gabrielle Union options All Boys Aren't Blue memoir for TV series

Gabrielle Union is set to develop a TV series based on LGBTQ+ activist and journalist George M. Johnson's bestselling memoir All Boys Aren't Blue.



According to editors at Deadline, the L.A.'s Finest star's production company, I'll Have Another, has optioned Johnson's book as part of her first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV.



The young adult memoir, published by Macmillan in April, showcases Johnson's life of growing up being both black and queer in Plainfield, New Jersey, as well as his years attending a historically black college in Virginia. The book's title is a play on the association of the colour blue for boys and pink for girls.



"Queer black existence has been here forever yet rarely has that experience been shown in literature or film and television," Union said in a statement to the film website. "Being a parent to a queer identifying daughter has given me the platform to make sure that these stories are being told in a truthful and authentic way and George's memoir gives you the blueprint for that and more."



The Bad Boys star is a stepmum to her husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, previously known as Zion, whom he shares with his ex Siohvaughn Funches.



She added: "What I love about this book is that it not only offers a space for queer kids of colour to be seen and heard but it also offers those who see themselves outside of that standpoint to be held accountable and help them better understand what it takes to truly have acceptance with someone who is considered other."



Johnson shared that he is "incredibly excited' to work with Union who he described as an LGBTQ+ ally.



"She's someone who is not only a champion in the fight for supporting marginalised communities of colour but the work she's doing as a storyteller and producer is lifting every voice who hasn't had the opportunity to be heard," he stated.